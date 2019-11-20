The Union Parks and Recreation Department is once again hosting the Children’s Christmas Party.
The annual event will be Friday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Union City Auditorium. The auditorium is located at 500 E. Locust St.
The party is a free family community event designed for children, ages 10 and under. Children of all ages must be supervised by parent/guardian at all times.
There will be refreshments, face painting, balloon sculptors, and pictures with Santa Claus for anyone who brings their own camera.
Every child age 10 and under will receive a gift.
New this year will be horse-drawn carriage rides. The carriage will load and unload in front of city hall and travel around the old Franklin County Courthouse Square.
A donation of one can food item is requested at the door to help stock the Union Food Pantry for the holiday season.
For more information about the party, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.
Before the party, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Winter Wonderland Parade. The parade begins at 6 p.m.
The parade will leave the Central Elementary parking lot, travel around the old courthouse and conclude back at Central Elementary. For more information about the parade, please contact the Chamber at 636-583-8979.