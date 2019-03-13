Two cars were damaged and one was stolen at a Union apartment complex.
Union police took three reports at the Chapel Ridge of Union apartments Wednesday, March 6.
The first report was for a car that was reported stolen. A man called police and said his 2012 white Cadillac CTS had been taken.
Police were called to 106 Chapel Ridge just after 5 a.m. The car owner told police he had started his vehicle to allow it to warm up and then went back inside his residence.
When he came back outside, the car was gone, according to police.
Later in the day, police took multiple report of property damage at 107 Chapel Ridge.
First, a woman reported her 2006 Dodge Charger was damaged in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said it appears someone tried to get into the vehicle and caused damage.
A second report was taken for damage to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. Again police said it appears someone was trying to break into the car.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stolen Appliances
Union police are investigating appliances stolen from a residence on Eagle Ridge Drive.
Police took a report Tuesday, March 5, for a stolen hot water heater and dishwasher. Bequette Homes, the owner of the property, told police it had evicted a tenant from the address and discovered the missing appliances.
Police said they are investigating the possible theft.