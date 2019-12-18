On a snow-covered Tuesday morning filing for the April 7, 2020, municipal election opened in Union.
Candidates who braved the snowy roads had their first chance to file Tuesday. Seats are open for the city of Union, the Union R-XI Board of Education and the Union Special Road District.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning only one candidate had filed.
City Clerk Jonita Copeland said William “Bill” Isgriggs filed to keep his Ward 2 seat on the board of aldermen.
Last week the city of Union made plans to hire outside counsel to seek a “resolution” to address criminal charges against Isgriggs, 69.
He was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in August on one count of forgery and one count of filing false documents, both felonies. The charges weren’t made public until November.
As of noon Tuesday, no candidates had filed for school board, said Lisa Delmain, board secretary.
City Seats
Union will have four seats, one in each ward, open on the board of aldermen.
All aldermanic seats carry two-year terms.
The seats are currently held by Robert “Bob” Schmuke, Ward 1; Isgriggs, Ward 2; Paul Arand, Ward 3; and Vicki Jo Hooper, Ward 4.
Hooper was appointed to the board this summer after former aldermen David Pope moved out of the ward. She is filling out his term which expires in April.
The final day for filing will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
The names will be listed on the ballot by a random number drawn by candidates. Any candidates filing after opening day will be listed in the order of filing.
Declaration of candidacy should be filed with the city clerk, 500 E. Locust St. Filing we be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on the final day of filing.
According to city code, an alderman must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election. All aldermen must be a U.S. citizen and a Union resident for at least one year prior to the election.
Board of Education
Three board seats will be open on the school board. The seats are currently occupied by Dr. Virgil Weideman, Aaron Bockhorst and Amy Hall.
School board members serve three-year terms.
Filing can be done at the district office. The district recently relocated its central office staff to its new facility at 21 Progress Parkway.
The final day of filing will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Regular filing can be done during normal business hours. The administrative office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The office will be closed Friday, Dec. 20, until Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, for winter break.
Filing will not occur if the office is closed for inclement weather.
On the final day of filing, the office will be open until 5 p.m.
School board candidates must be at least 24 years of age; a citizen of the U.S.; a resident taxpayer of the Union R-XI School District; and have resided in Missouri for a minimum of one year immediately preceding the election or appointment date.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on place of residence. They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pled guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Candidates must file all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which they were candidates.
Newly elected members are required by law to successfully complete 18.5 hours of orientation and training requirements within one year of the date of the election.
Questions regarding board membership can be directed toward Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold at 636-583-8626.
Road District
The Union Special Road District has one seat open. The seat will be for a three-year term.
Filing for this position will take place at the office of the Franklin County Clerk during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Filling will Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m.
The county office will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2020.
Anyone interested in the position should contact the county clerk’s office at 636-583-6364.