Burger King is coming to Union.
Broadway Restaurant Group, the St. Louis-based Burger King franchisee, recently announced it will be adding seven new locations over the next few months, one of which will be in Union.
The location is near Highway 50 and Prairie Dell Road. The site is adjacent to the Union Silo Plaza.
The company will break ground on the new location in the next few weeks, a spokesperson said. Estimated opening is the end of December.
Each new restaurant creates 30 to 40 local jobs, a Broadway Restaurant Group spokesperson said.
New Sign
At Monday night’s aldermen meeting the board heard a request regarding Burger King’s proposed new sign.
Based on current code, City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann was forced to deny the restaurant’s initial request for two reasons. Zimmermann said the code calls for a maximum sign height of 40 feet and Burger King had requested 50 feet.
He said Burger King also requested to allow the sign to encroach in the city’s right of way. Both requests are only allowed by the city if aldermen grant approval.
Zimmermann told the board the sign is entirely on the Burger King’s property and near the Union Silo Plaza sign. He said the sign, as proposed, would not cause any issues at 50 foot tall.
As far as the encroachment issue, he said while the sign technically hangs over the city’s area, it wouldn’t hinder maintenance.
Aldermen agreed to grant the height variance and had no issue with the encroachment issue. Both requests were granted to allow Burger King’s sign to go up as planned.
Other Locations
Broadway Restaurant Group’s new Burger King in St. Louis City at Chippewa and Gravois is slated to open later this month. Other new restaurants will be located in Bellefontaine, Hazelwood, St. Robert, Hanley/Natural Bridge, and a second restaurant in Jefferson City.
The franchisee also recently opened restaurants in Pontoon Beach, Ill., and Ellisville.
Broadway Restaurant Group’s locations are spread across St. Louis, Southern Illinois and Missouri. The company is hiring employees for both new and existing Burger King locations. Interested applicants can apply at www.b-restaurants.com/careers or in person at any Broadway Restaurant Group location.
Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world.