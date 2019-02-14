Union aldermen decided to wait until the new city hall is built before purchasing any new broadcasting equipment.
City meetings are currently broadcast on Charter channel 993 — at least when everything is working.
At the Feb. 4 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, City Clerk Jonita Copeland said sometimes the broadcast works, but sometimes it doesn’t.
In order to continue broadcasting for Charter customers, Copeland said upgrades are needed.
Aldermen David Pope said he is in favor of upgrades that would allow for a webcast. He said it makes more sense to broadcast over the internet because it would likely reach a bigger audience.
Alderman Bob Schmuke pointed out a webstream would be a good idea when the city moves into its new city hall in 2020. He said it didn’t make sense to purchase any equipment right now that might not work in the new building.
Aldermen discussed the possibility of purchasing equipment now that could be transferred to the new building, but opted against it.
City Administrator Russell Rost said staff will try and continue to run the broadcast with the old equipment. If it doesn’t work, the broadcast would stop until the new city hall if finished.
Rost said if any residents complain about the broadcast, the board can revisit the topic and decide if new equipment is needed.