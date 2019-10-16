Traffic around the Union city lake is expected to be impacted for about two weeks for work on the new Memorial Parkway bridge.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, crews working on the bridge are moving quickly and are expected to begin working on curb and gutter and sidewalk work around the new bridge. The work is a sign of the progress being made on the new bridge construction, but also requires road closures.
Signs were set up late last week at West End Avenue and Park Drive and Clark Avenue and Memorial Parkway telling drivers the road was closed. The closure effectively cuts off access to the Fairgrounds and allows crews to work at the Memorial Parkway and Park Drive intersection.
The closure means the “loop” from Clark-Vitt Elementary around the city lake and fairgrounds will be cut off. Drivers dropping kids off at Clark-Vitt can no longer head east on Memorial Parkway and exit the area.
The closure is expected to last two weeks.
Zimmermann said overall the Memorial bridge project is moving quickly and could wrap up early. The project is contractually scheduled to wrap up in May 2020.
The bridge is being replaced at the same time as a bridge at Christina Avenue. KCI Construction is handling both projects.
The road closure does not impact the Christina project.
Zimmermann said the Christina bridge isn’t quite as far ahead of the Memorial. Work is expected to ramp up shortly, he said.
Crews are continuing to battle rain and flooding in the creek beds. Zimmermann said rain will be an issue for the duration of the project.
Bridge Projects
Roads around both bridge have been blocked off for the project. Detour signs have been posted around the area of the two bridges alerting drivers to the road closures.
The project is slated to take 270 days, meaning it should wrap up in May.
Work started in late August after the city awarded a contract to KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, for both bridge replacements in June. KCI’s bid was for $1,671,364.73.
The city has had difficulty trying to replace the two bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered over budget, but the city agreed to use reserve funds to cover the overage.
The bid from KCI was the second for the Christina Avenue span and the second to come in over budget. Late last year aldermen rejected a bid for the Christina bridge because it was almost $200,000 more than engineers’ estimates.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the city agreed to package the Christina bridge with the Memorial Parkway bridge in hopes of lowering the costs.
It didn’t work, as the bid from KCI still came in over budget. However, the city decided to move forward with the project.
The project is being partially funded by federal money. Zimmermann said the federal portion of the project is a little over $1 million.
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge was estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Christina Avenue bridge was budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 budget.
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes construction of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The Memorial Parkway project is the removal of the existing bridge also over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work will include a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.