Union aldermen will begin a review of proposed parks and recreation fee changes Monday night.
For the last several month,s the city’s park advisory board has backed a series of potential changes to adult league and Splash-N-Swimplex fees.
The board is set to review the proposed league fee changes Monday night at its parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The park board has approved the fee increases and sent them to aldermen for review. At the Dec. 9 board meeting, City Administrator Russell Rost said the board should take a closer look at the proposals.
The potential changes were in the park board minutes presented to the board. Rost said if the minutes were approved, the board also would be approving the changes without any further discussion.
Aldermen agreed to table the minutes so it could review the proposed rate increases more closely.
First up is the adult league fees. Rost said the pool rate changes likely will be discussed in 2020.
The city hosts both summer and fall softball leagues and indoor and outdoor volleyball leagues. Former Parks and Recreation Director Angela Lairmore, who left the city earlier this month, pitched the changes to the park board earlier this year.
Lairmore said the rates have remained the same for several years — $125 per team for volleyball and $325 per team for softball. The city pays for officials and provides equipment like volleyballs and softball bases. The city also maintains the facilities.
Based on data from the 2019 season, three of the four leagues lost money on a weekly average, Lairmore said. For the 11-week summer softball season, the city spent an average of $327.51 per week. The city generated $295.45 in revenue weekly for a weekly deficit of $32.06.
For the seven-week season, Lairmore said the city lost an average of $4.72 a week.
In volleyball, she said the outdoor sand volleyball season lost an average of $38.78 a week. The indoor season, which lasts nine weeks, turned a profit of $28.38 per week.
Lairmore pointed out the city doesn’t have to host the leagues. She said while some parks operations, like the pool, can run at a deficit, the sports leagues should not.
In order to generate more revenue, Lairmore proposed raising the team rates for each league.
For the summer softball league, she proposed raising the team fee from $325 to $400. The fall league would change from $225 to $300.
For volleyball, the league fee would change from $125 to $190 for the sand season and from $125 to $150 for the indoor season.
Lairmore said the increase for the indoor season would help cover a wage increase for the volleyball official. She said her goal was to have all officials paid the same rate.
Lairmore said the changes could lead to a reduction in teams, but she didn’t thing the rates were too high. Lairmore compared the proposed rates to other leagues in the area and found the prices comparable, she said.
The park board agreed to the changes in October and recommended approval of all of Lairmore’s recommendations.