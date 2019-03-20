The last Prop Wildcats projects are expected to move forward this week.
The Union R-XI Board of Education is scheduled to award a contract for the middle school addition and new maintenance building at its regular meeting. The meeting will be Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. in the high school meeting room.
What was once originally going to be bid out as two distinct projects with possibly two different contractors was combined under one bid. Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for its Prop Wildcats projects, said one contractor made more sense.
Navigate said one contractor would help make the timing challenge easier. Because the middle school project involved the removal of a maintenance building, Navigate and the district wanted to make sure the new maintenance building was ready so the transition could be seamless.
With two different contractors, Navigate said there could be timing and communications issues. With just one contractor, one project can’t get too far ahead of the other.
Project Details
The maintenance building will be located near Clark-Vitt Elementary and on the property where the old administration building had been off Independence Drive.
The building is described as a metal building with ample storage space, a place for semi trucks to unload and office space. The project is expected to cost $1,912,948, according to estimates by Navigate.
The middle school addition will be 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected be just under 12,000 square feet.
Board members recently picked out the brick pattern for the outside of the building. The outside will be red brick with black column accents.
As part of the plan, a new fire lane will be constructed as well as a new traffic circle. The circle will be used for pickup and dropoff.
With the new circle, students will no longer be dropped off and have to cross West End Avenue. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the pickup and dropoff will hopefully work similar to Central Elementary’s procedure.
The middle school addition is expected to cost $3,608,525.
Funding
Both additions will be funded by Prop Wildcats money. In April 2018, voters approved the $27 million bond issue to pay for a number of district wide improvements.
In October, Navigate predicted the projects would cost $30,777,425. Since that meeting, construction contracts have been awarded for the Beaufort Elementary project and the new elementary school project.
Both of those projects came in lower than expected. Before the bidding for the middle school and maintenance building, Navigate predicted all projects could be done for $28,523,927.
In January, Weinhold said if the projects eclipse the $27 million from the bond, the district has money in reserves to pay for the overage.
BoardDocs
Wednesday’s meeting is the first for the board hosted by BoardDocs.
In December the district approved switching to BoardDocs for management of its meetings and agendas. The goal is to create a more user-friendly experience for board members, staff and people in the community.
The system allows school districts to upload all of its meeting material in a public portal. With BoardDocs, Board Secretary Lisa Delmain can attach documents at any time instead of having to provide handouts at meetings.
BoardDocs also would house prior board meeting minutes and information. With a search feature, it would be easier for Delmain, and others, to find information from past meetings.
Currently, the entire board packet is not searchable. Some months have packets with nearly 100 pages of documents meaning users had to scroll through a number of pages to find a certain document to review.
BoardDocs will cost $3,500 annually.
A complete agenda for Wednesday’s meeting can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/mo/unionrxi/board.nsf/Public.