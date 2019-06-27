There will be no changes to the city’s code regarding mobile concession units until after the Fourth of July.
Union City Attorney Matt Schroeder told the Union Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night he’s still meeting with city staff and working through a proposed change to address mobile concession units. He said the changes aren’t ready for the board’s review, but should be in August.
Schroeder said discussions are still ongoing about what needs to be included in the change and what doesn’t. He recommended the plan board table the discussion that began in May for another month.
In May the board reviewed a proposed change designed to regulate food trucks which have been showing up at city events and are unregulated by the city.
The trucks pulled up at Founders Day and other events and drew customers away from food vendors who have signed up to participate in the events, Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan said.
At last year’s Fourth of July fireworks display Sullivan said multiple ice cream trucks showed up at Veterans Memorial Park. Because they were unregulated, the trucks roamed the park and drew a crowd.
Sullivan said the presence of the trucks hurt the city’s sale of ice cream at its concession stand. Other vendors, who were required to be stationary, noticed the trucks moving freely in the park.
In addition to taking business, Sullivan said the trucks were a safety hazard. She said they blocked driving lanes and parking lots and drove in areas where the city was trying to limit traffic.
To slow down the trucks, the city has been discussing a change to city code regulating the mobile vehicles. A draft was prepared for the plan board at the May meeting, but tabled.
A change was drafted by City Attorney Matt Schroeder. During discussions, a number of questions were raised.
Plan board members questioned the permitting and licensing process and had issues with some of the language used in the draft.
Schroeder was unable to attend the meeting, so the plan board opted to table the discussion to allow the attorney to answer questions. Monday night Schroeder told the board he’s working through their issues and hoped to have things ready for review in August. It would be after the city’s fireworks display, but would be in effect for future events.
The city’s plan is to require the food trucks to go through some sort of permitting process. If they want to attend events on city property, they have to register like other vendors.
Any change to the city code would allow for enforcement. For a change to be approved, the plan board would first have to sign off and then the city’s board of aldermen would make the final change.
Tattoo Parlor
The plan board also backed a conditional use permit request at Monday’s meeting for a tattoo studio.
The studio will be located at 703 Highway 50.
Business owner James Johnson said the studio would have one artist to start with, his wife Christina. He said the hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but most of the work is done by appointment only.
Alderman Bill Isgriggs pointed out a tattoo studio is located in the same area on the other side of Highway 50. Isgriggs said for that reason alone, it would be hard to argue Johnson’s studio didn’t fit in the area.
Other plan board members agreed and supported the permit request. The city’s board of aldermen will have the final say on awarding the permit.