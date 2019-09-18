The Union R-XI Board of Education meeting will meet this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the boardroom at Union High School.
New staff members will be recognized with a reception at 6 p.m.
During the board meeting, Navigate Building Solutions, the school’s project manager for Prop Wildcats, will give an update on construction around the district. With Beaufort Elementary and the new maintenance building wrapping up, the middle school addition and new elementary school are the major projects left to be finished.
The new elementary school was officially named Prairie Dell Elementary at the last board meeting.
Navigate officials told members last month that the dirt needed to dry to construct a building pad for the middle school. The middle school addition will include 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected to be just under 12,000 square feet.
At Prairie Dell Elementary school, construction is moving along nicely, according to Navigate officials. Concrete had been poured for the floors and the school is 80 percent complete. The roof also is being installed and should be completed in the next couple of months prior to the winter season. Masonry work has started.
Workers will add concrete curbs and sidewalks soon. The exterior windows also have arrived.
There also will be a summer school wrap-up report delivered by Dr. Scott Hayes, assistant superintendent.
Summer school is run by Catapult Learning as the Summer Journey program.
In July, Hayes told The Missourian that attendance was strong, but the district didn’t have access to the test scores for the students yet.
Since it started, more than 1,000 students have started summer school each year. This year, 1,137 students started summer school, with 1,034 students finishing the curriculum.
The short agenda also includes information about a grant opportunity for the preschool, vending and dispensing rights, access controls bids, two new positions being requested and a second reading of board policies.