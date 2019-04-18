The new Union city hall project is tracking on schedule.
Horn Architects and Navigate Building Solutions provided an update on the status of the work at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.
The update was designed to get everyone on the board on the same page after new Mayor Rod Tappe and Ward 1 Alderman Brian Pickard were sworn in. Tappe and Pickard had not been part of any formal discussions about the city hall.
The city purchased the old Fricks building at 10 E. Locust St. last March for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc. The goal is to use the space to build a new city hall.
Additionally, the city was planning on making upgrades to the current city hall in the city auditorium building at 550 E. Locust St. The auditorium has encountered numerous Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues.
Navigate was hired to be the project manager last fall. Horn was named the architect in December.
Design Update
Steve Strubberg, with Horn, informed city officials about the status of the design. He also unveiled a proposed rendering of what the building will look like from the outside.
Horn is proposing a brick facade with the majority of the brick being a reddish/brown color, Strubberg said. The base of the wall, the bottom 40 inches, would be concrete masonry, he said.
There also would be some concrete colored accent bricks along the front and sides of the building. The windows and wall outside the board of aldermen chambers would not be brick, he said.
Horn is proposing an exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) or stone wall to make that area of the building stand out. The city’s name would be printed on the wall.
The main entry would have a canopy and a tower, he said. The side walls would have a similar brick pattern. All the gutters and downspouts would be visible from the rear.
Looking inside, Strubberg said since the last update the floor plan and site plan have been tweaked, but the adjustments are minor.
The building still is intended to be right around 12,000 square feet. The building is proposed to be positioned on the property similar to the Fricks building, just with a smaller footprint.
Unlike Fricks, the city hall building will not extend to the sidewalks bordering Jefferson and Springfield avenues. The plans call for the building to have setbacks away from the sidewalks.
A total of 44 parking spots are planned for the site. There is parking on the side of the building that leads into the engineering department. This lot and side entrance are intended to make things easier for developers and to prevent mud from being tracked throughout the building.
Inside, the building is designed to house the board chambers, administration and engineering offices and the city’s municipal court. The main entrance would lead visitors into a lobby. On their right, in the northeast portion of the building, would be the board meeting room.
The board room will have seats for 72 guests and a dais for aldermen. South of the board room will be offices for the city’s municipal courts, a secure conference room for executive sessions, a large conference room for training and a place for secure files.
Just left of the main entrance, in the northwest portion of the building, will be the city’s administration area. Two clerk windows will be built to handle payments for city services.
The area also will include office space for the city administration and other city staffers.
Strubberg said a furniture audit is underway. The city is deciding what furniture can come to the new building and what should be replaced.
Project Time Line
Jennifer Kissinger, with Navigate, said the design phase of the project should be wrapped up soon. She said the design development plans are due to Navigate at the end of May.
After Navigate reviews the plans, the city will get a design estimate update at its June 10 board meeting. The board will also look at interior finishes in June.
Kissinger said plans call for the abatement of the old Fricks building to be bid out and finished by the end of June. She said the demolition of the building is scheduled to be done by the end of July.
In July, construction documents would be finalized. After that, the project would be out for bid by August with work starting in September. The goal is to have most of the construction done in September 2020 with city staff moving into the building by October 2020.