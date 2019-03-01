The parade route to celebrate the Franklin County bicentennial has been approved by Union city officials.
The parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 2. Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the parade is tentatively set to start around 2 p.m.
The parade will begin on Park Drive near the fairgrounds. The route will take a right turn on Memorial Parkway.
From there, the parade will head east on Park Avenue toward Washington Avenue. The route will head south on Washington Avenue and come to a stop at Springfield Avenue near Central Elementary.
Schmieder said the streets would be closed for an hour for the parade.
In addition to the parade, the entire block surrounding the historic old courthouse will be closed for a festival. The festival is scheduled to run form 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Main Street will be closed from Mulberry Avenue to Church Street for a car show at White Rose Café.
The festival will feature music, food, crafts and more. The Union Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications to be a vendor at the event.
Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact the Chamber at 636-583-8979 or by email at director@unionmochamber.org.
Applications are due by May 24.
To learn more about Franklin County’s bicentennial, visit www.franklinmo200.com and www.facebook.com/franklincountybicentennial.