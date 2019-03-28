The final Prop Wildcats construction contract has been awarded.
The Union R-XI Board of Education approved a deal at Wednesday’s board meeting with LayneCo Construction Services, O’Fallon, for its middle school improvement project.
The contract will pay LayneCo $2,336,278 for construction services.
The bid also includes two alternate items — a fire protection system and a circle drive for pickup and dropoff.
LayneCo was the low bidder for the project. Other bidders included Cahills Construction ($2,446,681), Demien Construction ($2,488,000), ICS ($2,588,500) and Wright Construction ($2,625,000). The district is working with ICS on the new school project and Wright on the Beaufort Elementary project.
Additionally, the board approved an abatement contract for $96,289 with Spray Services Inc., Washington. The deal also covers abatement work at Beaufort Elementary.
Cory Bextermueller, with the district’s project manager Navigate Building Solutions, said the plan is to have crew mobilized Aug. 1.
The middle school addition will include 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected to be just under 12,000 square feet.
As part of the plan, a new fire lane will be constructed as well as a new traffic circle. The circle will be used for pickup and dropoff.
With the new circle, students will no longer be dropped off and have to cross West End Avenue.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the pickup and dropoff will hopefully work similar to Central Elementary’s procedure.
Budget Update
The middle school addition is being paid for by funds from a bond issue known as Prop Wildcats. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to pay for a number of district-wide improvements.
The projects include building a new elementary school, renovations to Beaufort Elementary and money for a new maintenance building.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, Navigate Building Solutions provided an update on the budget for the projects. So far, the projects are trending over the $27 million of the bond.
Bextermueller said as of March 12, Navigate is estimating the Prop Wildcats projects to cost a total of $27,484,722. Navigate recommended spending an additional $644,196 to make other improvements bringing the total program cost to $28,128,918.
The additional improvements involved expanding the scope of abatement work at Beaufort Elementary and other improvements. The board signed off on the expanded scope.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weindhold said previously the district has money in reserves to pay for any overages, but that might not be needed. The numbers always could change.
For example, Navigate said the total project cost for the new elementary school as of March 12 is expected to be $17,880,658. Included in that is $693,100 in contingency costs.
If that contingency is not used, the project cost drops.
Navigate has a total of $1,328,619 in contingency costs built into its estimates.