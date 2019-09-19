Wright Construction will be sticking around Union.
The St. Peters-based firm recently finished construction of the new Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch and administrative offices. Soon the group will start work on the new Union City Hall.
Union aldermen awarded the contract for the city hall project Monday night at their September meeting. Wright was the lowest of seven bidders vying for the project.
Wright’s base bid was $2,577,000. Including alternate projects, the total comes to $2,669,585.
The city had stated the construction budget for the project was $3,003,838.
During the bidding process, the city required a base bid and asked for nine alternate bids. The alternates covered projects ranging from an irrigation system to wood panels in the lobby.
Wright’s bid, including all alternates, was still under the city’s total construction budget.
The other bidders were Lamb Construction ($2,663,000 base bid), Demien Construction ($2,670,000), ICS ($2,697,000), Interga Construction ($2,788,000), Brockmiller Construction ($2,874,000) and KAI ($2,896,000).
Site Ready
With the contract awarded, work is expected to begin soon on the site at 10 E. Locust St. The city made sure the site was cleared by razing the former Fricks grocery store so work could start as soon as possible.
Navigate Building Solutions, the city’s owner representative on the project, has long targeted a September mobilization date for the project. Navigate’s goal has been to start work in September 2019 and have the city moved in by October 2020.
Substantial completion of the building is planned for September 2020.
The razing of the old Fricks building was wrapped up in August on schedule. The former grocery store was razed and all that’s left behind is a concrete slab.
The slab was left to help keep Springfield Avenue supported. The slab will be removed as part of the construction project.
Matt Girardier Excavating, St. Clair, handled the demolition.
Project Background
When finished, the new building will be the first space solely dedicated to being Union’s city hall.
The city agreed to purchase the former Fricks grocery store in late March 2018 for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc.
The city stated it intended to use the site for the first permanent designated city hall in Union’s history. Through the years, the city has shared space with the fire department and police department.
The current city hall, just down Locust Street from the new site, doubles as the city auditorium. The plan is for the majority of the city staff to move to the new building and renovate the auditorium.
The auditorium is in need of some work because it has a number of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Horn Architects conducted a feasibility study on the current auditorium and found a wide range of issues that needed to be addressed to meet federal standards.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall.
Once the new city hall is finished, the city plans to partially renovate and upgrade the auditorium.
To start the process of building a new city hall, the city hired Navigate in November 2018 to act as a project manager. With Navigate’s help, the city selected Horn Architects as the design firm for the project.
For the early part of 2019, the city has been reviewing design plans and figuring out just how the building was going to look. Also part of that process was modifying the project in under to fit under budget estimates.
This summer plans were finalized and bidding documents were sent out.