The city of Union and the Franklin County Fair Board have agreed to make improvements to the fairgrounds.
Aldermen unanimously approved an agreement recently to allow the Fair Board to make a series of proposed upgrades to the Union fairgrounds.
The deal will allow the board to make a longer tractor pull area and build a space for an announcer’s booth. The city is requiring all the work be finished by May 1, 2020.
Parks and Recreation Director Angela Lairmore said the 2020 Franklin County Fair will be held Thursday, June 11, through Sunday, June 14.
Before the Fair kicks off, Lairmore said the Fair Board requested permission to make changes to the tractor pull area.
The first request is for the baseball field along Memorial Parkway. The stretch of field along Memorial Parkway has been the area where tractor pull events have taken place in recent years.
The tractors start at the eastern end of the field and pull west. The tractors have had a forced stopping point because of the Field No. 5 dugouts and backstop.
The Fair Board requested the dugouts and backstop be removed to allow for a longer pull area. The removal would basically mean the field is no longer a baseball field.
However, since Veterans Memorial Park opened, Lairmore said the field hasn’t been used for games. She said it also hasn’t been used for many practices.
Lairmore said the youth baseball association has backed the plan.
The dugout covers are fairly new and could be repurposed at another field, she said, adding the backstop fence could be used for more fencing during the Fair.
The second project involves building an announcers booth along Memorial Drive. A set of bleachers would be moved so a 20- by 10-foot booth could be used during the Fair.
At the last several Fairs, announcers have used a small trailer. With a permanent structure, the trailer would not be needed.
The bleachers would then be moved to a new asphalt pad.
Lairmore said the only cost to the city would be the labor involved with the dugout removal.
As far as the construction the announcers booth, Lairmore said that would be the responsibility of the Fair board. She also said the board would be responsible for supplying power to the trailer.
In September, the city’s park board didn’t have an issue with either request and supported both projects.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder said a completion date should be put in the contract in case the work doesn’t get done. He suggested May 1 before the 2020 Fair. If work wasn’t completed by then, the Fair Board could ask for an extension or would have to ask for a new agreement.
Lairmore said the Fair Board wanted to get started this past August, so they seemed ready to go. She said she didn’t think it would be a problem for the Board to be done by May. Aldermen agreed and put a May 1, 2020, date in the contract.
Concrete Blocks
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann provided an update on the concrete blocks used by the Fair.
Earlier this month, Aldermen Bob Schmuke reported that members of the Fair Board were concerned about damage done to concrete blocks near the Memorial Bridge project site. The blocks are used during the demolition derby and tractor pulls as barrier walls.
The blocks have been stored near the fairgrounds and near the new bridge. Schmuke said KCI Construction, St. Louis, has used and broken some of the blocks. He said the Fair Board was concerned about replacing the blocks.
Zimmermann told aldermen he went out and inspected the blocks. He said he couldn’t find any damage at the construction site, but did find damage on blocks stored away from the site where the city had done some work.
He said he’d be happy to meet with the Fair Board to look at the blocks.