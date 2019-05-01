Matthew Blomberg got a word he could spell correctly.
The seventh-grade student at Our Lady of Lourdes had survived nine regulation rounds Saturday morning to advance to the finals in The Missourian’s regional spelling competition, The Bee, and was locked into a lengthy battle with Dylan Mackin.
Blomberg and Mackin, a sixth-grade student at Augusta Elementary, traded punches like boxers in the final rounds. The two spellers would spell word after word correctly until both got tripped up on the same word.
To win The Bee, the student has to spell the word their opponent misses and then spell the next word correctly. One competitor would misspell a word and leave the door open for the other to win. Neither speller could deliver the knockout blow.
Both spellers stumbled over words like “assonance,” “apathy,” and “panelist.” After more than a dozen back and forth rounds, Mackin stumbled over the word “anniversary.”
Blomberg knew the word and spelled it correctly. He followed that up by spelling “squeak” correctly to win his first Bee title.
“I am very happy,” he said afterward.
The ninth annual Bee — sponsored by The Missourian and hth companies — was held on the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center stage at East Central College.
Blomberg is the son of Amy and Jim Blomberg. He received a trophy and $200 cash prize.
Mackin is the son of Jill and Patrick Mackin. He received a trophy and $50.
The other finalists were Janelle Cronin, New Haven Elementary; Charles Eggert, Immaculate Conception; Kaiya Force, South Point Elementary; Charlie Schutt, New Haven Middle School; Colton Lange, St. Francis Borgia Grade School; Hayden Ley, St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus; and Cameron Molitor, Warrior Ridge Elementary.
A total of 31 spellers from area schools took part in The Bee. The tone for the competition was set early with a challenging first round.
In past years only a handful of spellers were eliminated in the first round. Saturday morning was a different story. A total of 13 spellers were eliminated after the first round.
It took just four rounds for the field of 31 to be whittled down to the nine finalists. After nine rounds, only Mackin and Blomberg were left standing.
For comparison’s sake, the 2018 bee took seven rounds of spelling to reach the finalists and 17 total rounds to reach the final two.
Blomberg said he was nervous throughout the competition. During the contest his face was frozen in a serious look. Once he won, the smile couldn’t be wiped from his face.
Blomberg said he didn’t try and cram before the event. He said he relaxed a little Friday night and had a good pancake breakfast Saturday morning to get ready.
The large number of competitors going out early meant Blomberg was getting closer and closer to winning the title. It didn’t help calm the nerves, he said.
“I was already nervous, but it made me more nervous,” he said, adding the nerves didn’t really go away until “anniversary.”
“(Mackin) got the word wrong and I knew how to spell it, so I relaxed a little,” he said.
Blomberg said the finals were tough. He said he knew his competition was strong so he was worried that if he missed a word, Mackin would take the crown.
As a seventh-grader, Blomberg will have a chance to defend his title next year. Mackin figures to be a challenger.
This year was Mackin’s second time attending The Bee. The experience didn’t really help his confidence.
“I didn’t expect to get far,” he said.
As the competition wore on, Mackin said he started getting excited by his progress. Once he reached the end, he said it was tough to lose because the victory was so close.
Mackin said his final battle with Blomberg was tough to handle because it kept taking so long.
To prepare for the event, Mackin studied Friday night.
“I had to read two pages of the newspaper,” he said. “We ran out of time because we did that (Friday) night.”
Mackin said his family stopped for breakfast at Jack in the Box before the event. He joked that the meal was the secret to his success.
With more years to compete, Mackin said he hopes to be back at The Bee.