The city of Union took another step forward in its plan to build a new bridge over Birch Creek.
Aldermen recently approved an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation. The deal allows the city to accept federal funds for the project.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said without the agreement to receive the federal funds the project wouldn’t be able to start.
“I’ve been waiting for this agreement for like two years,” Zimmermann said. “Technically we didn’t have a legal tie to the money because we didn’t have a programming agreement. It got to be a big deal.”
According to the East-West Gateway Council of Government’s most recent budget, the bridge project is expected to carry a total cost of $1,049,513. The local share of that is $228,177.
The project involves the removal of a low-water crossing on Denmark Road over Birch Creek. Once that’s done, a new all-weather bridge with 6-foot sidewalks along one side will be constructed.
Zimmermann said the 101-foot long span will be the longest bridge in the city when finished.
“It will be the biggest bridge that we own,” he said.
Zimmermann said the city is well into the design phase and is currently working on right of way acquisition. The project is expected to go out for bid late in 2019.
Once everything is approved, construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2020, according the project schedule provided to aldermen. That time line may change and work could start in 2021, Zimmermann said.
The city has been talking about replacing the low-water crossing for some time. In 2016, the city decided to pursue federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) funding for the bridge.
The bridge is located about one-quarter mile west of the north outer road of Interstate 44. The bridge is comprised of three slabs.
Zimmermann reported in 2016 that the top slab had “failed.”
The STP funds require a local match of 20 percent, while 80 percent of the project would be funded federally through a grant administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
The project is considered the third phase of Denmark Road improvements. The first phase was completed in 2014 and included new lanes and shoulders from Prairie Dell Road to just east of St. Andrews Drive. Sidewalks also were installed along that stretch of the road.
The second phase was finished last summer. A new bridge near St. Andrews Drive was constructed over an unnamed tributary of the Bourbeuse River. The bridge opened in mid-June.
Also as part of the project, a new roundabout was built at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The roundabout is designed to address a speeding issue.
Other improvements made to the road included lane widening, resurfacing and sidewalk construction from St. Andrews Drive to Grandview Farms Drive.