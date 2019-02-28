Winter weather has eaten into the Beaufort Elementary construction schedule, but the project is still on track.
The improvement project at the school started in late 2018. Since work began, the project has had 10 days impacted by winter weather.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the contract built in multiple possible weather dates. He said so far, the project is still under the allotted total and still on track to finish this summer.
Cory Bextermueller, with the district’s project manager Navigate Building Solutions, said the project is moving forward. He said the electric service entry relocation is already finished.
The site utility work also is done. Deep foundations and building pads have been completed since work began.
Foundation work is ongoing. Bextermueller said the site will really start to transform in late March.
The last week of the month, precast walls are expected to be delivered on to the site. Once they arrive, the buildings will start to take shape.
Bextermueller said the next step in the project is abatement work. An abatement report was recently finished, he said. The district is currently seeking a vendor to handle the work.
Wright Construction was awarded the contract for the school improvement project in November 2018. The work includes both additions and renovations to the elementary school.
The biggest component of the project is building a new gym, which also will serve as a storm shelter and allow for existing space at the school to be remodeled into several classrooms, special education rooms, a media center and offices for counselors.
The gym will replace the current gym/cafeteria and designate that room as just a cafeteria. The new gym will be located on the south side of the school.
Additionally, last month the board approved paying for office additions, a wood floor for the gym, a fireplace accent wall and additional rooftop units. The total cost of the additions is $419,000.
With the alternates, the total project cost for the Beaufort upgrades is now projected to be $3,886,362. That number is lower than the pre-bid projections from October 2018.
Before Wright won the bid for the work, Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for the work, estimated the total project costs at $4,378,205.
The improvements are being funded by Prop Wildcats. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million no-tax increase bond issue for school improvements.
Work has been ongoing at the site since crews started working in late November. The goal is to have the work done in time to start the 2019-20 school year.