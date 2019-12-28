Only two candidates have filed for the four open seats on the city of Union’s board of aldermen.
Filing for the April 7, 2020, election opened Tuesday, Dec. 17. On that day two candidates, Robert “Bob” Schmuke (Ward 1) and William “Bill” Isgriggs (Ward 2) made their declarations.
Since that opening day, no other candidate has filed, said City Clerk Jonita Copeland.
Only two candidates filing means half of the four seats, one in each ward, open on the board of aldermen in the April election do not have a candidate.
The final day for filing will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
The four seats open on the board are currently held by Schmuke, Ward 1; Isgriggs, Ward 2; Paul Arand, Ward 3; and Vicki Jo Hooper, Ward 4.
All aldermanic seats carry two-year terms.
Any interested candidates should be file with the city clerk at city hall. City hall is located at 500 E. Locust St.
Filing can be done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on the final day of filing.
According to city code, an alderman must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election. All aldermen must be a U.S. citizen and a Union resident for at least one year prior to the election.
Board of Education
For the first time since 2017, there will be a race for the Union R-XI Board of Education.
In the opening week of filing, four candidates have announced their intention to seek one of the three seats open on the board.
Incumbents Virgil L. Weideman and Amy K. Hall and newcomer Richard A. Morrow filed on opening day. The other incumbent, Aaron P. Bockhorst, filed Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The last two board of education elections have been noncompetitive with two candidates filing for two open seats. In 2017, Weideman, Hall and Bockhorst defeated Keith Ragsdale and Donald Schuttenberg to win spots on the board.
School board members serve three-year terms. Filing for the board has been put on hold while students are on winter break. Filing will reopen Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, when the district comes back from the break.
Filing can be done at the district office at 21 Progress Parkway. Regular filing can be done during normal business hours. The administrative office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Filing will not occur if the office is closed for inclement weather. On the final day of filing, the office will be open until 5 p.m.
School board candidates must be at least 24 years of age; a citizen of the U.S.; a resident taxpayer of the Union R-XI School District; and have resided in Missouri for a minimum of one year immediately preceding the election or appointment date.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on place of residence. They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or admitted guilt to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pleaded guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Newly elected members are required by law to successfully complete 18.5 hours of orientation and training requirements within one year of the date of the election.
Filing remains open until Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Road District
The Union Special Road District has one seat open and one candidate has filed.
The Franklin County Clerk’s office said Eugene Platt has filed for a spot on the board.
The open seat carries a three-year term.
Filing for this position will take place at the office of the Franklin County Clerk during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Filling will end Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. The county office will be closed Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2020.
Anyone interested in the position should contact the county clerk’s office at 636-583-6364.