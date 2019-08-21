The annual Operation Clean Stream event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, at various locations throughout the Meramec Watershed.
Each year the Bourbeuse River Operation Clean Stream group, along with the Meramec, the Huzzah and Courtois and the Big River groups, clean up stretches of river in the Meramec Watershed.
The 34th annual cleanup activities start early Saturday with breakfast at the Beaufort Lions Hall from 6 to 9 a.m. The Lions Club will act as a home base for the day.
Once the cleanup begins, the rivers are divided into 30 sections with a team captain responsible for getting volunteers to assist. Multiple crews will be out throughout the day.
Trash from the Bourbeuse River is collected at the Beaufort Lions parking lot. The Beaufort/Leslie Fire departments and the Gerald Boy Scouts will wash tires brought in so they can be recycled.
Trash collection will start roughly at 2 p.m. The day’s cleanup activities end with dinner at the Beaufort Lions Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year approximately 30 yards of trash, along with four tandem loads of tires, are collected just by the Bourbeuse River Operation Clean Stream group.
The annual event features three traveling trophies presented to the most tires collected by a team, the oddest piece of trash collected, and the biggest item.
Cleanup expenses for this operation include tire and trash disposal and post picnic supplies. Funds for these expenses are raised through T-shirt sales and raffle tickets for a canoe.
The Bourbeuse Clean Stream Team has been participating in the event since 1985. More than 300 people are involved in just the Bourbeuse River cleanup operation.
The 33rd year of the event saw 29 teams signed up to gather and remove trash, tires and other refuse from the river.
In 2018 there were 215 people who hit the river in nine boats, 86 canoes and 16 kayaks. More than 1,270 volunteer hours were put into the event.
The groups removed 316 regular-sized tires and 130 large tires.
Groups filled 179 bags with trash and recycling and collected 1,757 pounds of scrap metal.
Keith “Buck” Voss won the 2018 trophy for most unique find for an old tackle box. Voss found a full tackle box on a sandbar that had to be at least 25 years old.
He said it was fully stocked with lures and other fishing gear, but also had two full wallets belonging to a father and son. The wallets contained cards that expired in 1995 meaning the tackle box had been missing for some time.
The largest item found was a pipeline ball by Dave Groenke. Adam Pinnell collected the most tires with 53.