The annual children’s Halloween Boo Bash is being held at the large pavilion in Union City Park Friday, Oct. 25. The Boo Bash is a free event for Union’s children sponsored by Union Parks Department. The Union Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the costume contest.
For the costume contest, first-, second- and third-place prizes are awarded to children in five categories from infants up to 10 years old. There also is a family category.
For questions or additional information, contact the Chamber at 636-583-8979, or director@unionmochamber.org.