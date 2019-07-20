The demolition of the old Fricks building will take a step forward Monday night.
A special Union Board of Aldermen meeting has been called to approve a demolition contractor for the project. The contract is the lone item on the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at city hall.
The city’s regular planning and zoning commission scheduled for Monday night has been canceled because there were no agenda items to discuss.
The Fricks building at 10 E. Locust St. is owned by the city. Plans are to tear down the structure and use the site for a new city hall.
The city recently sought bids for the demolition. The bidding window closed Tuesday, July 16.
By calling a special meeting, the contractor will be able to get on site earlier. Had the board waited until a regular meeting to award the deal, the earliest work could start would be Aug. 13.
The major demolition will be the third phase of the project. The first phase was finished earlier this summer when the metal addition to the building was removed.
Once that was finished, abatement work started. Over the past several weeks, hazardous material has been removed from the site.
The final step will be the removal of the brick structure. The building’s foundation will remain until the city hall contractor begins work.
The slab removal will be part of the overall construction of the new city hall. There are a few reasons for leaving the slab behind, but a big one is Springfield Avenue. Navigate Building Solutions, the city’s project manager, said the building’s foundation, which is lower than the street, acts as a support.
In order to not damage the street, Navigate said it’s best to leave it in place. When the slab does get removed, work will be done to keep Springfield supported. Those costs will be rolled into the construction costs and not the demolition budget.
Project Background
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and now the city auditorium.
The auditorium has encountered Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Last year the city hired Horn Architects to conduct a feasibility study on the current auditorium.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall. Renovations to the auditorium will be the next step in the process once city hall staff relocates.
The city’s target for the entire project is $4,050,000.
The city is expected to finalize construction documents soon. Once that is done, the advertising process for the entire construction will start for bidders.
Navigate hopes to have the contractor on-site and working in September. Substantial completion is set for September 2020 with city staff moving in the following month.