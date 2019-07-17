The city of Union will pay KJU, Inc., for help with a recent storm sewer project.
Union aldermen approved a change order that will pay the Washington-based company $4,127.40 for work done to assist the city.
In April, the board of aldermen approved a contract for $24,930 with KJU for storm sewer work related to the railroad crossing.
The Washington Avenue crossing was being rebuilt and the city wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to get some work done at the site. City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said an old wooden box culvert was replaced with an 18-inch reinforced concrete pipe.
That work was originally what KJU was hired for, but city crews also were working at the site and decided to replace the sanitary sewer and waterlines.
Zimmermann said the city doesn’t often have the opportunity to work around and under the tracks, so it wanted to get as much done as possible while the crossing was being worked on.
Since KJU was on-site, the crew assisted with the sanitary sewer installation. An old clay pipe was replaced with a new plastic pipe.
With the change order, the total deal with KJU now totals $29,057.40. The change order was approved unanimously by the aldermen.
Railroad Project
The railroad project is wrapping up in Union.
Earlier this year Union aldermen approved two agreements with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and Central Midland Railway to improve railroad crossings at Church Street and Washington Avenue. Under the agreement, the crossings have been revamped, improved and totally rebuilt.
From the railroad’s point of view, the project is intended to make the crossings safer. The city has said it has received numerous complaints about the intersections. The goal is to improve the crossing for drivers and pedestrians.
Work on the project started in early June. Crews closed Washington Avenue for nearly two weeks to rebuild the crossing and allow the city to do various projects at the site.
Once Washington reopened, Church Street was closed for about a week to be rebuilt.
Railroad crews then installed new signals at both sites.
City crews were out last week paving at the crossings. Zimmermann said the city did the first few layers of paving to open for traffic. A final layer was being added to smooth out the surface and make for a less bumpy drive, he said. The paving is the final piece of the project.