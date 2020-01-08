After the Union Park Advisory Board made proposals last year for fee increases for the Splash-N-Swimplex and for adult leagues, the board of aldermen made the recommendations to increase fees but amended both proposals.
At Monday’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting the board recommended approving a series of rate increases favored by the city’s park board. Aldermen will vote to formal approve the hikes at a future meeting.
The increase in rates for the pool was the first topic of conversation at Monday’s meeting. In late 2019 the city park board proposed a series of increases in rates.
Under the park board’s proposal daily admissions would increase from $4 to $6 for persons over the age of 2. The unwind admission, which covers the last two hours of the pool, would increase from $2 to $3.
Punch cards would increase from $40 to $60; lap swim would see an increase from $1 to $2. Tot time would be $1 per individual and senior swim, which has been free, would cost $1.
That proposal also included an increase in swim lessons. Group swim lessons would cost $50 instead of $40; the three 30-minute sessions with one swimmer would increase to $60; the three 30-minute sessions with multiple swimmers would increase to $100; and six sessions with multiple swimmers would jump to $150.
This would be the first fee increase the pool will have in over 13 years.
“These changes seem reasonable,” Alderman Karen Erwin said.
Aldermen did not agree to all the proposed changes. Alderman Vicki Jo Hooper expressed her concern of requiring seniors to pay for the senior swim session.
Hooper said that those who take advantage of the swim time cause virtually no issues for the city. Allowing them to swim for the 45 minutes before the pool opens does not cause the pool itself to lose any money, she said.
James Schmieder, assistant city administrator and acting parks and recreation director said had the $1 rate been in effect in the summer of 2019, the city would have generated $440 in revenue.
With that in mind, the board of aldermen decided to support the park board’s recommendations with the lone exception of the senior swim rate. Aldermen decided to keep senior swim free.
League Fees
The increase in adult league fees was the next order of business on the agenda. The rates for league fees have not seen an increase in several years, the city said.
The proposed change was the fee for the summer softball team would increase from $325 to $400 and the fall league would change from $225 to $300. The league fee for the sand season of volleyball would increase from $125 to $190 and the indoor season from $125 to $150.
The city does pay for officials and provides some of the equipment like balls and softball bases.
The city pointed out that the rates divided up between the teammates. A 15-person team, playing in the summer softball league, individually would be paying a little over $26.
Schmieder’s concern about raising the rates was that the biggest complaint people have during the season is the games they pay for but do not get to play. He said games can be called off for things like rainouts. He said it happens to about three games a season.
Alderman Paul Arand proposed that they prorate the games and give refunds for the games not played at the end of the season by cutting each team a check.
The board of aldermen then made the recommendation to increase adult league fees and added that games will be prorated and refunds would be given back to the team for games not played.
These fee increases for parks and recreation would be in effect this year if approved by aldermen.