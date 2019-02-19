The city of Union has a new committee.
Aldermen approved the creation of a transportation committee at the Feb. 11 board meeting. The new committee is intended to “study, analyze and evaluate the present and future transportation needs” of the city.
The committee originally was conceived as a body to look at Highway 47 issues. Instead, the scope has been altered to look at all road issues for the city.
According to the bylaws, the advisory committee will be made up of the mayor, an alderman, someone from the Union Development Corporation, someone from the Union R-XI School District and four at-large members.
The first committee will be made up of Mayor Mike Livengood, Union R-XI Superintendent Steve Weinhold, Alderman Dennis Soetebier, UDC member Mark Vincent, Steve Dickey, Pat Monaco, Ann Schroeder and Jordan Buck.
The committee is tasked with making recommendations to the mayor and board about transportation projects, grants, proposals and other items deemed “for the betterment of Union.”
The bylaws say the committee will research transportation issues related to Highway 47, Highway 50, and other federal, state and local transportation proposals. The committee also will assist with the annual street maintenance program.
Committee meetings will take place quarterly on the first Wednesday in March, June, September and December. The annual meeting will be in March where a chairman and secretary will be appointed.
With the approval by the board, the committee should have its first meeting Wednesday, March 6.