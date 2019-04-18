Union residents with subpar internet service could have a new option in just a few months.
The city of Union approved a tower lease agreement with Aironet LLC at its meeting Monday night. The deal allows the company access to city water towers.
The Washington-based Aironet promises it has the ability to provide service where customers may have limited, or zero, options. On its website, Aironet says it has “top tier fiber-backed service over the air directly into” homes and businesses.
Aironet representatives told Union officials earlier this year the company was hoping to break into the Union market.
Owner Greg Johnston said Aironet was started after he moved to a home that couldn’t get reliable high-speed internet. Using his skills and knowledge, he figured out a way to get a connection and figured other people in his same position could use a new provider.
A high-speed internet signal is placed on top of an elevated surface like a water tower, Johnston said. The signal is then broadcast out and can connect with antennas attached to buildings.
The equipment needed for the towers would be fairly small, Johnston said. The antennas would only be about 3 feet tall.
Once the equipment is installed, Johnston said a 3- to 5-mile radius around those towers could then have access to Aironet’s coverage.
Johnston said the size of the equipment makes it ideal for water towers and not for cellphone towers. Cell towers also tend to be taller while water towers are lower to the ground.
Under the deal, Aironet will be allowed access to city infrastructure in order to set up equipment. Aironet has three months to get the equipment installed.
The contract also covers things like who is responsible if the water towers are damaged. The five-year lease allows the company to use space at towers near College Meadows and off Clearview Road.
Aironet originally proposed a trade-off with the city. In exchange for tower access, the company offered the city free service.
The city declined the offer and instead will receive a portion of receipts. The city will get a $5 flat rate per customer using the city’s infrastructure.
Aironet offers three plans ranging from $65 to $125 per month, he said. Most customers are on the $95 a month plan, Johnston said.
Aironet provides fast service that, unlike satellite internet, is unlimited, according to its website. Johnston said the company also can offer faster speeds.
A goal for the company is to provide service to residents of the Birch Creek area he added. The city said it’s tried for years to improve coverage, but has had no luck.
Johnston said it would require a lot of work, and a receiver at the golf course, but it should be possible. He said serving Birch Creek golf course is something the company wants to do.