A Sullivan woman was killed in a car crash Wednesday, June 5, in Jefferson County.
Matthew W. Sohn, 42, Lonedell, was driving a 2008 Ford F150 west on Highway 30, at Dittmer Road, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the front of a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Carol J. Hoffman, 63, Sullivan, at 5:23 p.m., according a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene by Big River Ambulance Personnel at 5:33 p.m. Sohn was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Big River Ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.