Students at Augusta Elementary in the Washington School District are earning “money” and improving their reading at the same time.
The students are participating in an accelerated reading (AR) program to encourage reading on their own. For each word students read, they earn that much “money” from the “Library of Awesome Readers.”
School officials said the students are rich in words as they steadily increase their word count by taking and passing AR tests.
Students earn one 25,000-word-count bill for every 25,000 words they read.
To keep track of how much they have, they are given money wraps. At each milestone — $250,000, $500,000, $750,000 and $1 million — the student readers earn a book to keep.
Millionaires at Augusta are celebrated with “READ” magazine covers to display at the library along with an announcement at the school with confetti cannons and parents in attendance.
As of the beginning of December, there are four students at Augusta who are millionaires, and there likely will be a steady increase as the year continues.
The four current millionaires are sixth-grade students Charlotte Tolle and Grace Gargrave, and fifth-grade students Lucas Howell and Kolten Lause.
To bridge the gap of word counts for the lower grades versus the higher grades and to keep them engaged, first- through third-graders will have lower word count goals to earn books.
Students of all grades look forward to updates on their word counts and filling their envelopes displayed outside the library with more money.
Augusta Principal Dr. Mary Robertson launched the program last school year. Kristy Rowe, library paraprofessional, has taken it over this year.
“The AR program has been essential in the motivation and monitoring of our students’ independent reading,” Robertson said. “Our students love to read independently because we have made it a top priority in our building. Mixing reading and a little fun has been the critical components in the success we are seeing. The library has become the heart of our school and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”