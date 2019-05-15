Yoga Arts and Music Festival, or YAM Fest, will take place May 18-19 at Lost Hill Lake.
This camping festival will feature more than 40 yoga classes, specialty workshops and interactive art projects during the day. The gate opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Live music will start at 5 p.m. Saturday on the riverside stage and T’s Liquor Lane, which will be serving drinks. YAM Fest is family- and dog-friendly.
This event is a one of a kind festival that will have food vendors on site and a children’s zone packed full of activities. Lost Hill Lake is a riverfront event venue, which offers RV spaces, camping spaces next to your car, camping in shady cleared woods, a private access to a 15-acre lake, a shower house and the famous walnut grove.
YAM Fest tickets are available online, as well as at the gate. More information can be found at adventuretriberetreats.com. Lost Hill Lake is located at 83 Lost Hill Lake Road.