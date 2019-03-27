The St. Clair Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a wastewater treatment facility plan during a recent meeting.
The firm was hired in December to gather preliminary data for the facility plan in the amount of $50,000.
The facility plan will evaluate what the wastewater treatment plant has currently and what the plant needs to meet the new requirements by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
The department is requiring upgrades including ultraviolet bulbs, a new disinfection process and other items.
“We had four responses for engineering firms interested and the top selection based on all of the criteria and scoring was Archer-Elgin,” said Dierker, adding that the plan could cost between $50,000 to $75,000.
A grant funding request was submitted to DNR for $25,000 to help pay for the plan.
In 2018, water and sewer revenues exceeded expenditures by about $79,000. Approximately $75,000 will be saved to help pay engineering costs for the wastewater project.
This year, residents will not experience an increase in water and sewer rates as felt in the past.
“Our goal is to not put another tax in front of you to swallow and we’re trying not to raise your water and sewer rates, but our reserves is where this is coming from,” Alderman Greg Talleur said.
Services
The preliminary data gathering services by Archer-Elgin include a site tour and a study of the wastewater treatment plant, a review of prior plant reports and drawings, a review of an existing FEMA flood elevation map, a review of historical population and flow to establish a design basis;
A survey on a critical hydraulic elevation, a survey on the plant’s boundary and establish boundaries adjacent to the plant, a topographic survey of the plant, a conceptual sketch of the plant’s facilities, cost estimate of construction and project, to submit a preliminary engineer report to the city for review, and more.
The facility plan services include infrastructure planning, design and management, wastewater collection and treatment system design and operations, water treatment, storage and distribution system design and operations, construction management, electrical distribution, control and instrumentation design;
Financing and funding rate analysis, planning services, regulatory review and compliance, streets, pedestrian and traffic planning and design, and stormwater management and design.