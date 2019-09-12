A St. Clair man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 12 for failing to register as a sex offender.
St. Clair Police went to the home of John B. Penick, 34, around 9 a.m. for a report that he had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender. Penick was residing at 1339 Orchard Drive, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
When Hammack and a detective arrived at the home, they saw a person who matched the description of Penick entering the residence. Penick refused to answer the door for officers, according to Hamamack.
A search warrant was obtained and a threat assessment was conducted of Penick, which revealed his lengthy criminal history including several resisting arrest charges, felony assault charges, drug violations and domestic assault.
Due to large dogs inside the home that previously had shown aggression toward people in the neighborhood, the Franklin County SWAT was called to assist with the search warrant.
At 1 p.m., the SWAT team located and arrested Penick who was found hiding inside a box spring mattress. The mattress was in the bedroom where the two dogs were found, according to Hammack.
Additional charges including resisting arrest and residing within 500 feet of a municipal park are being sought on Penick, Hammack said.