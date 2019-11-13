Several upgrades at Orchard Park took place last month.
The swings and chain handles have been replaced and painted, according to Park Board President Dana Collins-Messex.
“The equipment at the park where there was a bit of an issue with some welds have been repaired as well,” she said.
Restroom sinks were replaced and holes have been caulked. Collins-Messex said a goal is to paint over the holes soon.
The drinking fountain was repaired and it has been working “great,” she added.
New basketball nets were installed and the poles were repainted. The turf, which is located by the new stage at the park, was reattached by members of Roots Church.