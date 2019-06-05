A Union man was charged Monday for allegedly cutting a screen and then burglarizing a home while the occupants slept.
Travis Berger, 30, was charged June 1 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary, stealing and property damages.
St. Clair police were dispatched May 31 at 2:30 a.m. to a home in 1000 block of Sarah Jane Lane for a burglary. When police arrived, an 89-year-old woman told officers that she woke up and saw someone with a flashlight in her home, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
The suspect then fled the home, police said. Officers searched the area but they did locate a suspect.
Hammack said the Berger and a second suspect entered the home through a back window and they stole two purses, cell phones, a laptop computer and other items.
A 85-year-old friend of the victim was also asleep in the residence at the time of the burglary, according to Hammack. Berger had a past relationship with a family member of the victim.
Later that morning, the police were notified that the victim’s stolen debit card was used at Walmart in Sullivan at 4:28 a.m., at the Super 8 Hotel in St. Clair at 8 a.m. and at Smokers Outlet at 10:40 a.m.
An officer obtained a picture of one of the suspects from the surveillance footage at Smokers Outlet identifying Berger. Hammack said Berger has a criminal history of resisting arrest. During the investigation, he added that Berger was armed with a handgun. The Franklin County SWAT team assisted in Berger’s arrest at 1 p.m.
Kaylee Machelett, 36, also was arrested with Berger for the burglary. She had a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance. A stolen 2010 Toyota Rav4 from Union was located and recovered parked near the Super 8 Hotel, which was driven by Berger, according to Hammack. Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen items from the residence in addition to a handgun.
Stolen items also were found inside the hotel room Berger and Machelett were staying in. Berger’s bond was set at $25,000, according to Hammack. He noted that the investigation discovered another male suspect was involved in the burglary and charges are being sought against him.