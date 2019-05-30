A Union man was charged last week after his girlfriend claimed he spray painted her and threw while in a vacant mobile home.
Steven L. Terry, 36, was charged Thursday, May 23 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing.
St. Clair police were dispatched to two vacant mobile homes on Casey Avenue Tuesday, May 21, at 10:36 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that four homeless people, including Terry and the victim, had broken into the mobile homes, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
He said the four people were arrested. While officers were booking them, a 37-year old female told police that Terry was her boyfriend and he had assaulted her earlier that day. She added that Terry was angry and spray painted her face, threw her across a room and in a wall, in addition to throwing a knife at her, which nearly struck her head, according to Hammack.
Hammack said the woman was injured and she had black spray paint on her. Terry’s bond was set at $50,000. The trespassing charges are pending got the other three suspects, police said