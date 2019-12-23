Two St. Clair children drowned in a pond Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22.
The two boys, 7 and 8 years old, went bike riding on private property and did not return home, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
A family member found one of the children floating in a pond at 12:08 p.m. Emergency services were notified. The second child was found by a diver with the St. Clair Fire Protection District, the patrol said.
The children were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington. One child was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. and the other child was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m.
The names of the boys have not been released.