Two St. Clair children drowned in a pond Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22.
Brothers, Terance 8, and Cleveland Hicks, 7, went bike riding on private property and did not return home, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
A family member found one of the children floating in a pond at 12:08 p.m. Emergency services were notified. The second child was found by a diver with the St. Clair Fire Protection District, the patrol said.
The children were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington. One child was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. and the other child was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m.
The boys attended St. Clair Elementary School. A districtwide phone message and email blast went out to parents, faculty and staff Monday morning.
“It is my understanding they were on a pond that was iced over, when the ice broke through and they were unable to escape,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “I hope you will keep the family in your prayers.”
After winter break, the school will offer counselors and other support will be available to students, according to Kruse.
“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the family of Cleveland and Terance Hicks,” Kruse said to The Missourian. “Their loss is tragic, and our school family will never forget the way they smiled and greeted us when they arrived for school each day.
“We treasure their memory and we will strive to support the family and our students during this difficult time.”