The St. Clair Senior Center is promoting two new programs, which provide meals and activities to senior residents.
Funds from a new Patron Program provide healthy lunches and activities for seniors, according to Mary Baldwin, senior center administrator.
On a daily average, she said about 25-30 seniors eat lunch at the center.
A $10 monthly donation to the program helps keep the meals and activities available to participants.
“Patrons help provide a steady flow of funds to support daily activities such as art supplies, bingo prizes, puzzles, exercise instructor,” according to Baldwin.
Adopt-A-Route
Volunteers are needed to deliver midday meals to homebound senior residents for the Adopt-A-Route program. Midday meals are delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Baldwin said.
Delivery routes consist of eight to 10 stops and average about an hour to an hour and a half. It is separate from the Meals on Wheels program.
Many seniors rely on meal deliveries as approximately 104 hot meals and 35 frozen meals are delivered daily for the Meals on Wheels program, according to Baldwin.
Volunteer Jack Bielefeld said providing meals to homebound senior residents are important.
“Sometimes we’re the only people they get to see,” he said. “They have children, but sometimes the children don’t live around there and all they do is call. They don’t come in and talk to their parents and do anything to help them out.”
Meal delivery volunteers have developed a good rapport with the senior residents, according to Bielefeld, and they will check on them if they do not answer the door.
“We’ll find them sometimes dead, sometimes on the floor,” he said.
He added that the volunteers are the residents’ contact to the outside world.
“We talk to them. A lot of times they are just so appreciative to see us,” Bielefeld said. “And the meals too, it’s probably the only hot meal they get in a day.”
Most of the volunteers are dedicated to helping out, according to Bielefeld.
To learn more about the programs, visit agingahead.org, or call 636-629-2187. Baldwin added that the center needs help spreading the information about the programs.
“These programs are very important,” she said.
“Our new Patron program, as well as the Adopt-A-Route are being put in place to encourage community partners to step up and help the senior center, as well as our participants.”
The St. Clair Senior Center is located at 310 Park Ave.