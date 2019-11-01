A turkey dinner at the KC Hall in St. Clair is set for Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The dinner menu is all-you-can-eat baked turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls, homemade desserts, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.
The price is $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11, and children under 5 eat for free. Carry outs are $11. The event is sponsored by St. Clare Daughters of Isabella and the Knights of Columbus Council 4667.
The KC Hall is located at 204 S. Commercial Ave. in St. Clair.