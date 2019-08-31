Area organizations are working toward connecting communities through recreation by creating one long and extensive trail from Castlewood State Park in Ballwin to Thomasville in Oregon County.
The overall trail is estimated to be approximately 500 miles. Members of the recently formed Meramec Valley Trail Association are working on developing 25 miles of the project extending from Highway O in Pacific to Meramec State Park or conservation area in Sullivan.
The nonprofit trail association was formed about a year ago with a mission to provide communities with access to outdoor recreation and to boost economies in communities along the Meramec River Valley between Pacific and Sullivan, according to Director Matt Aholt.
A way to fulfill the mission is to create a dirt trail open to hikers, bikers and equestrians.
“This is one of those things that bring in folks from all over the state to experience,” he said.
Aholt shared the benefits St. Clair could gain by having a trail located near the community at Wednesday’s St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce meeting.
“We want to make St. Clair a trail town just like Pacific is working to do,” he said. “The economic potential here is huge. By bringing folks through your town, you can capitalize on folks on spending the night, grabbing a bite, buying gas, anything really.”
This trail expansion within the St. Clair area also could increase home values, according to Aholt.
“Home buyers are looking for connectivity. They want to look for that trail that gets them to the park, or gets them to downtown ... because that’s what folks are seeking now,” he said.
“This area will become much more attractive to potential home buyers (and) to businesses as well.”
The majority of the trail will have to cross into privately owned property, which could be a problem if landowners are not on board, according to Aholt. The path from Pacific through Sullivan involves 85 landowners.
“We can utilize certain existing infrastructure. We can use certain public spaces such as the state parks, such as city streets in those communities, but we will be dealing primarily with private landowners. That is our challenge,” Aholt said.
In the St. Clair area there are three landowners who are interested in participating in the trail so far. Aholt added that landowners will make all of the decisions of how they want the trail developed on their property.
“We need to basically cater to their wishes and we want to make sure everyone stays positive on the project. We don’t want to force anything on anybody. The landowners are in complete control during this entire project,” Aholt said.
In addition to landowners, the trail association will have to work with multiple state agencies, local municipalities and communities to help make this project come to fruition.
“So many people have to get together to make this happen, but I think we can do it. I know we can do it if we get the right folks involved,” Aholt said.
To get business and landowners involved in the project, Aholt said the trail association will need the help of interested local community members.
“Our strategy is to network with as many folks as possible, bring in as many business owners, bring in as many folks who are prominent figures in their community, and those familiar faces sell the project,” he said.
“We’re going to need everyone to be our voice and be our salesperson.”
To raise money for the project, a bingo night is set for Friday, Nov. 1, at the Opera House in Pacific. More information about the event can be found on the Facebook event page called Rock & Roll Bingo, hosted by the Meramec Valley Trail Association.
For more information about the trail project, visit meramecvalleytrails.com or email Aholt at maholt32@gmail.com.