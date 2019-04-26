The city’s traffic sign inventory was recently completed and the next step is to replace those that need to be updated to meet federal requirements.
Last August, the St. Clair Board of Aldermen hired Access Engineering, LLC, in the amount of $10,315.92 to locate the signs, take photos and enter the information in the city’s geographic information system (GIS). To help fund the project, the city received an $8,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
The department has a program called Traffic Engineering Assistance. The program funds small traffic-related projects such as signal improvements and traffic studies.
It was noted at a July meeting that the federal government put out a mandate years ago for signs to be more reflective, according to Public Works Director Jason Ivie. The yellow warning signs were supposed to have been changed by the end of 2015. Most of city’s signs have been changed, but not all.
“This inventory helps us to keep better track of all the signs the city has, where they’re located, descriptions, if they meet the reflectivity requirements or not, and (it’ll) help us better utilize for planning purposes and for budgeting purposes for replacement of signs,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said to The Missourian.
Dierker added that the plan now is seeing which signs need the yellow reflectivity and to replace the ones that do not have it. He added that the sign replacements will be budgeted for coming years.