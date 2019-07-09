Three people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, Dael C. Hedglin, 39, Hannibal, was driving a 2014 Honda Odyssey van north on Highway 61 four miles south of Hannibal.
The patrol report states the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. Dael Hedglin overcorrected and struck a guard rail, according to the report.
The van came to rest in the median.
Hedglin was transported by Marion County Ambulance to the Hannibal Regional Hospital. Two passengers in the van, Katherine M. Hedglin, 39, Hannibal, and Caitlyn L. Daniel, 27, St. Clair, were transported to the same hospitall.
All three are listed as having serious injuries, according to the patrol. The report states all were wearing seat belts.