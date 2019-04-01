Three public hearings are scheduled before Monday’s St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
Two of the public hearings are regarding a code amendment and a conditional use permit to allow for commercial storage units as a conditional use within I-1 light industrial district. Applicant Jeff Vogelgesang with St. Clair Storage, LLC, wants to develop storage units at 2017 North Service Road W.
During the March 25 meeting, the planning and zoning commission approved the conditional use permit. The board will vote whether to approve the code amendment and whether to approve the conditional use permit during the regular meeting.
The other public hearing is regarding a rezone request for property located at 884 High School Drive. Applicant Philip Weller seeks to rezone his property from R-1B single-family residential to C-2 general commercial in order to keep derelict vehicles on his property.
The commission denied the request during the March 25 meeting. Weller was not present. The board will vote whether to approve the request during the regular meeting.
Other Agenda Items
City Administrator Travis Dierker said he will talk briefly about a Community Development Block Grant for road infrastructure. More information will come at the April 15 meeting, he added.
Dierker also will discuss the city’s spring newsletter that was sent out this week and the annual spring cleanup. Information about the spring cleanup can be found in the newsletter in addition to information about recycling, the public works emergency phone number, upcoming events hosted by the Parks Department, the radio-read water meter changeover program, internet safety tips and more.
Spring newsletters can be found at the city’s website stclairmo.us.