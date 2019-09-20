St. Clair Chamber and School District officials had positive comments to share about the third annual Car Show and Burnout Contest that took place Saturday, Sept. 14.
A total of 130 classic cars, as well as motorcycles and boats were displayed on the campus of St. Clair School District. The event was organized by the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce where an estimated 500 people attended, according to Chamber Board member Tim Davis.
Despite other car shows happening in the surrounding area, Chamber Executive Director Charlene Saling said that the Chamber’s event still had a good turnout. She added that she heard positive comments about the new layout of the event. By having the event on school grounds, it was easier to get around, Davis said.
Classic cars, motorcycles and boats were displayed in the parking lots of St. Clair High School and Edgar Murray Elementary. The winners circle featured classic cars owned by former Routes 66 Car Club members including the late Nick Rector, Jim Leroney and Del Cokley.
“They owned their owned classic cars and promoted that event,” Saling said. “I knew two of them personally and they were great people to work with. In that respect, they will be greatly missed.”
The dyno pulls took place in the parking lot across from Edgar Murray Elementary, and the burnout contest took place in the upper part of the student parking lot.
The burnout area included safety measures such as a concrete barriers near the cars, and a chain-link fence and orange fence around the burnout perimeter. People could view the burnouts from a VIP grandstand area in addition to the nearby hill.
“Those are investments that we made to make sure that our event carries forward with safety guidelines, as well as just a great area for our burnout,” Saling said.
Facilitating the burnouts within the designated area was easier than in years past, Davis said.
“It did feel a lot safer,” he said. “We did have that one tire explode and thank goodness nobody was injured because everybody was back 50 feet around the perimeter.”
Food trucks were set up under the breezeway, in addition to a St. Clair High School Band boosters booth, a St. Clair High School Student Council booth and picnic tables.
Overall, the event “turned out quite, well” Saling said. “The weather was beautiful, couldn’t have had a more gorgeous day.”
She added that there were a lot of hardworking volunteers “who chip in every single year. They never disappoint.”
To improve the event for next year, Saling said the Chamber will review notes taken by volunteers who helped with registration, T-shirt sales, dyno pulls, burnout contest and vendors.
“We’ll be getting together to review all of those and come up with a more enhanced plan for next year,” she said.
She added the Chamber will advertise the event more next year by putting signs up around town. Davis thanked the school district for allowing the event to take place.
Superintendent Kyle Kruse said the event went really well.
“It was a beautiful day and we had quite a few cars there,” he said. “From what I saw, it seemed like the spectators and the exhibitors were really enjoying themselves and enjoying the new venue.”
Kruse added that the liked the layout of the event, especially having vendors and picnic tables under the breezeway.
“I’m looking forward to us hosting the event again, and obviously more cars and hopefully some more great weather,” he said.