Teresa’s Readings recently opened at 365 S. Main St. in St. Clair.
Clients can schedule hour or half hour sessions with Teresa Adams who offers oracle and tarot card readings.
“I pull cards, answer any questions and give them the message that I think they’re supposed to get,” Adams said.
“Most people who come to a psychic who have their tarot read, are here for a specific reason.”
Guiding her readings for clients is an angel she calls David. Adams said he came to her in a dream and provides her with what she should tell her clients during a reading.
“Mediums in general will have a spirit guide that will talk to them,” she said. “Mine just happens to be an angel and they tell us things that they want the people to know.”
Adams said she has been giving professional readings for the past few years, but has had psychic abilities since she was 5 years old.
“I have been psychic my whole life – ever since I was a very small child,” Adams said. “I’ve always had feelings of intuition – very, very strong intuition.”
“I can’t ever remember not feeling like I always knew what was going to happen,” she said.
Adams was born and raised in St. Clair and moved back to town a few years to take care of her father. Her friends and family convinced her to open up an office, Adams said.
Since she has moved back and opened her business, she added that she felt welcomed by the community.
“I just want to thank everyone for being so welcoming,” Adams said. “I hope to be here for a long time.”
What she enjoys most about her readings are the people she meets and trying to get them the answers they are seeking. Adams said her readings consist “of a little bit of everything.”
“Usually what happens when I do a reading is I get some kind of indicator of something I see that has happened that only they would know about, which kind of validates me to them,” she said.
“Then I can see what’s happening right now and the possibilities to happen, or that what can or will happen. It’s kind of hard to explain because we all have free will and you can always change your future.”
Adams claimed she also can communicate with the afterlife. Clients can request this during a reading if they want.
“What happens is somebody will step forward if they want to be heard,” Adams said. “If that happens, then I will say ‘Somebody is stepping forward’ and I will describe them.”
Every reading she does is different and some can be happy or sad, Adams said.
“I think in everything that you do whether that’s (in) life or getting a tarot reading, there’s a lesson to be learned to put you on the way that you need to go,” Adams said.
In addition to seeing her in person, Adams also offers readings over the phone. For more information, visit the Facebook page called Teresa’s Readings, her Youtube channel and teresasreadings.com.
Her hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. People can call 314-348-9391 to book an appointment. Walk-ins also are welcome.