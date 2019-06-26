Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.