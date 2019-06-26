A list of technology recommendations was presented to the St. Clair R-XIII School Board Monday night covering the use of cellphones, computers and other tools.
The district conducted several technology workshops to see how effective technology tools, such as Chromebooks, are for enhanced learning. The group was comprised of teachers, staff, parents, students and community members.
The outcome of the study was to provide recommendations to the school board on how to use technology more effectively for learning and remove some technology elements that may hinder learning. Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse presented the group’s eight recommendations. The board discussed the recommendations and did not take any action.
The first recommendation is on the topic of cellphones and ways for them to not negatively impact the school environment. One way to avoid cellphones in the classroom is to have students store them in a locker or pocket chart during class time, according to Kruse. Students may also be required to store smart watches or other devices at teacher discretion and students who do not follow the rule would have disciplinary consequences.
In addition, a teacher evaluation system to address the issue would be in place, as well as prohibit using cellphones during free time and prohibit headphones/earbuds unless given permission by a teacher or administrator for an activity.
The second recommendation is regarding Chromebooks and electronic devices, and having teachers and staff effectively monitor students’ use during class. The tool Relay, created by Lightspeed Systems, was implemented in the spring, which lets teachers access student Chromebooks, lock screens when necessary and share information to multiple Chromebooks at the same time.
Relay also sends out weekly reports to parents that show when Chromebooks are being used, websites used by students, a list of blocked websites and more. Parents started receiving emails in March.
Developing a uniform electronic classroom management is the third recommendation. Kruse said teachers use different online platforms for students to submit their work and by having teachers use the same platform would “help all involved.”
It was also noted to have ongoing training for faculty on the classroom management system, as well as have training provided for substitute teachers.
The fourth recommendation is to require students take a keyboarding class at the junior high level for one semester unless they can prove to be proficient in order to be exempt, according to Kruse. There would be professional development provided for faculty on keyboarding techniques.
In addition to keyboarding classes, the fifth recommendation is to ensure students are proficient in Google and Microsoft Office products by incorporating the products in coursework before the start of ninth grade.
Having students receive at least one class hour of training in digital citizenship per year is the sixth recommendation. The training would teach internet safety, appropriate and safe use of social media, how to safely handle devices to avoid damage, review guidelines on issuing school-owned electronic devices and other related topics, according to Kruse. Consider hiring a teacher to teach technology classes at each building is the seventh recommendation.
Finally, the last recommendation is to require seniors to pass a technology competency assessment in order to graduate just like students have to pass a Missouri Constitution test, Kruse said.
Overall, Kruse said the technology group did good work and thought the recommendations are worth considering.