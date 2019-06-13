St. Clair R-XIII School District received more than 100 responses from its online survey regarding potential capital projects which showed support of a possible no-tax increase bond issue.
The survey asked people to rank areas of improvement they feel should be top priority, which included fine arts, parking, HVAC, security, safety and others, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
Comment boxes also were provided for respondents to include what projects they think the district should do, Kruse said.
“We also asked what information would you want to have to consider supporting some type of bond issue,” he said. “The responses to that were mainly in terms of they wanted to see detailed, complete, specific plans.”
Kruse said there is a lot of support for a no-tax increase bond issue, which would bring in $12 million, if the board decides to put it on the April 2020 ballot.
There was support for two other projects as well.
“There seems to be significant support for some type of fine arts auditorium facility and a lot of support for working on the traffic flow and congestion issues that are on the high school campus,” he said.
The survey debuted after a community forum in April where FGM Architects presented on the district’s facilities and areas for potential improvements. At the forum, students and parents shared their thoughts on possible upgrades.
Last month, faculty and staff listened to the same presentation by the architecture firm. Kruse said those meetings went well.
He mentioned faculty and staff brought up HVAC concerns, safety issues with building entrances and a general consensus that traffic and congestion for all buildings need to be addressed.
“Everyone seemed to participate quite enthusiastically and I think left the meeting excited about the possibilities,” he said.
The firm is separating large projects from smaller maintenance issues that could be fixed on a short-term basis, Kruse said.
Time Line
The next step is to have school administration and FGM Architects discuss preliminary plans for new facilities and how to repurpose existing buildings “in a way that is more efficient and in a way that is more intuitive to either students who are navigating the buildings or visitors who are coming to the buildings,” Kruse said.
The superintendent will then present three or four general concepts to the school board in August or September. The board can then do their own research and evaluation on the concepts.
“Once the board has had a chance to work on the concepts, we want to have additional meetings with both the public and with our faculty and staff,” he said.
By November and December, the board will have a final list of projects and determine if they want to put a no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot, according to Kruse.
“I think the process we’re working through seems to be going well and we very much appreciate all the input and feedback that we’ve received,” he said. “It has pointed out several issues that if you don’t live it day to day, you may not know they’re happening, but when they’re pointed out, it’s completely oblivious that (it’s) something that should be addressed.”
For those interested in contributing comments, contact central office at 636-629-1027, extension 1000.
Assessments
Stephen Raskin, project manager with FGM Architects, presented the results of their districtwide facility assessments to the community. He gave a similar presentation to the school board in January.
Raskin briefed the audience about how old each of the school buildings are and showed drone footage of morning traffic problems with buses, cars and pedestrians.
Last year, FGM Architects toured each school building and took photos, as well as spoke with Kruse and staff for the assessments.
Raskin noted St. Clair Elementary is in need of paving and asphalt repairs for sidewalks, parking lots, roads and playgrounds, in addition to lighting upgrades, skylight and roofing work, and more.
Improvements at Edgar Murray Elementary include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, mechanical issues, ensuring bathrooms are ADA compliant, lighting upgrades and more.
At the junior high, improvements include traffic circulation, the softball field, the administration office, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting and more.
At the high school, Raskin said improvements include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting upgrades, locker room upgrades, roof repairs, annex buildings and more.