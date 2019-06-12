The Lonedell R-XIV School District will provide free meals to children during Summer School.
Meals will be served on weekdays during the course of summer school May 29, through June 28. Breakfast will be served from 7:15-7:45 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the exception of June 7, June 14, and June 21 due to field trips.
There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat for free. Adults may eat for lunch for $3.35, and breakfast for $1.95. For more information, contact Stephanie York, at 636-629-4974. Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Lonedell School District to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer.