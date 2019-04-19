A Sullivan woman was injured in a car crash after traveling off the road Sunday, April 14.
Patricia O. Blanton, 74, Sullivan, was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia north on East Springfield Road when she failed to yield before making a left turn. Jack L. Day, 48, Sullivan, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado south on East Springfield Road when the vehicle struck the front right corner of the Acadia causing it to travel off the road at 10:47 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Blanton was transported to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital with injuries.