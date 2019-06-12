A Sullivan student received the second-place Missouri FFA Specialty Crop Production Proficiency Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention in April .
Isaac Peregoy is a member of the Sullivan FFA Chapter. His FFA advisers were Travis Kramme and Robert Richter. He is the son of Matt and Laura Peregoy.
Peregoy’s supervised agriculture experience program consists of working at 4 Health Farms, a crossbred Wagyu, grass-fed American Kobe beef production farm. The farm grows barley through a hydroponics system. His responsibilities include feeding the cattle, helping administer medicine and maintaining farm facilities.
As an FFA member, Peregoy has attended the Missouri FFA Convention where he competed in the forestry career development event. He also has attended the Learn, Educate, Advance, Develop Conference for Chapter officers.
In addition to FFA, Peregoy was captain of the football and wrestling teams at his high school. Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Specialty Crop Production award is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at state level and was sponsored by Stoddard County Seed and Feed.
The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.