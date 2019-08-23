Lori Rego, a volunteer for Home at Last Organization for Animals will be recognized as a 2019 Community Celebrity by Cabot, as someone who makes a significant difference in her community.
Rego, who is a Sullivan resident, will join dozens of other hardworking volunteers on an all-expense-paid cruise courtesy of Cabot Creamery Co-operative.
“The Cabot farmers have a different perspective on what defines a true celebrity,” Cabot CEO Ed Townley said.
“For them, the kind, giving souls who make a significant difference in their communities each and every day are the real celebrities.
“That’s why, in 2010, Cabot created the Community Celebrity Cruise to honor the achievements and contributions of those hardworking volunteers, and to encourage more people and organizations to join us in applauding and recognizing their efforts.”
As a Halo for Animals volunteer, Rego takes photos of the pets, manages Halo’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, organizes volunteers, plans fundraisers, answers phone calls and emails, schedules vet appointments, assists with adoptions and generally does whatever needs to be done to make sure the pets are seen so they can either be claimed by their families or be adopted.
“No matter what your passion is whether it is cats, dogs, children, veterans, education, art, it’s important to be involved. By volunteering, you are making a difference in some way to someone. It makes a community stronger,” Rego said.
“I am truly honored to be named a 2019 Cabot Community Celebrity and look forward to being a part of what is sure to be a remarkable group of volunteers who strive to make their communities better for everyone.”
About Halo
Halo for Animals is a nonprofit that networks and promotes the adoption of the dogs and cats in Sullivan’s animal control facility.
Earlier this year, Halo was selected to receive a Reward Volunteers grant funded by CoBank, a cooperative bank serving agriculture and other vital rural industries. CoBank has partnered with Cabot for several years to help fund Reward Volunteers grants to nonprofit organizations in rural communities.
Rego was selected from among the CoBank grantees to be honored as a 2019 Community Celebrity.
About Cabot Creamery
In 2019, Cabot Creamery Co-operative celebrates a century of continuous operation in Vermont, and makes a full line of cheeses, Greek yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and butter.
Widely known as makers of “The World’s Best Cheddar,” in 2012 Cabot became the first dairy co-op and cheese maker in the world to become a certified B Corps.
Cabot is owned by the 800 dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, with farms located throughout New England and upstate New York.
The 2019 Community Celebrity Cruise sets sail from Boston on Sept. 29, 2019, making stops in Portland, Bar Harbor, St. John and Halifax.
This marks the seventh Community Celebrity Cruise where more than 200 volunteers have been honored thus far for making a positive impact on their communities.
For more information, cabotcelebritycruise.com